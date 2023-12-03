Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Idaho should have their eyes on the UCLA Bruins versus the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 16
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-6.5)
Click here for a full UCLA/Boise preview
