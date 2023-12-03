On the 2023 college football postseason schedule, fans of schools in Idaho should have their eyes on the UCLA Bruins versus the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 16
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: UCLA (-2.5)

