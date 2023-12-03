Should you wager on Jaleel McLaughlin hitting paydirt in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Houston Texans, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jaleel McLaughlin score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

McLaughlin has rushed for 281 yards on 47 carries (25.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

McLaughlin also has 19 catches for 83 yards (7.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

McLaughlin has one rushing TD in 11 games.

In two of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jaleel McLaughlin Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 0 0 0 1 -7 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 5 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 5 15 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Bears 7 72 0 3 32 1 Week 5 Jets 9 68 0 3 21 1 Week 6 @Chiefs 7 30 0 2 12 0 Week 7 Packers 5 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Chiefs 4 33 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Bills 6 8 0 2 4 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 1 0 5 14 0 Week 12 Browns 2 4 0 0 0 0

