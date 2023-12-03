When Javonte Williams takes the field for the Denver Broncos in their Week 13 matchup versus the Houston Texans (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Javonte Williams score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +110 (Bet $10 to win $11.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams' team-high 538 rushing yards (53.8 per game) have come on 140 carries.

Williams has also hauled in 26 passes for 131 yards (13.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Williams does not have a rushing touchdown in 10 games.

In two of 10 games this season, he has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Javonte Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 13 52 0 4 5 0 Week 2 Commanders 12 44 0 2 14 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 11 42 0 2 23 0 Week 4 @Bears 2 0 0 3 9 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 10 52 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Packers 15 82 0 3 14 0 Week 8 Chiefs 27 85 0 3 13 1 Week 10 @Bills 21 79 0 4 31 1 Week 11 Vikings 11 37 0 2 16 0 Week 12 Browns 18 65 0 3 6 0

