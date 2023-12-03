Will Jerry Jeudy Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerry Jeudy did not participate in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos play the Houston Texans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Check out Jeudy's stats below.
Rep Jerry Jeudy and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jeudy's season stats include 440 yards on 37 receptions (11.9 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 53 times.
Keep an eye on Jeudy's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jerry Jeudy Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Broncos have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Brandon Johnson (FP/hamstring): 8 Rec; 122 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Marvin Mims (LP/hamstring): 15 Rec; 282 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Will Dissly
- Click Here for Rico Dowdle
- Click Here for Dareke Young
- Click Here for D'Wayne Eskridge
- Click Here for Kenneth Walker III
Broncos vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jeudy 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|37
|440
|151
|1
|11.9
Jeudy Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Commanders
|5
|3
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|7
|5
|81
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5
|3
|52
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|7
|6
|50
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|5
|3
|14
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|5
|5
|64
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|6
|2
|50
|1
|Week 10
|@Bills
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|7
|5
|58
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|3
|2
|11
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.