Russell Wilson will be facing the sixth-worst passing defense in the league when his Denver Broncos take on the Houston Texans in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Wilson has 2,199 yards passing (199.9 per game) and has completed 68.3% of his throws (218-for-319) while notching 20 TD passes and four picks. With his legs, Wilson has 266 rushing yards (plus one TD) on 53 totes, producing 24.2 rushing yards per game.

Wilson vs. the Texans

Wilson vs the Texans (since 2021): 2 GP / 239.5 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Nine players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed two players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Texans this season.

The 252.5 passing yards the Texans give up per outing makes them the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Texans' defense is third in the NFL by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (11 total passing TDs).

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 228.5 (-115)

228.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+120)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has bettered his passing yards prop total in three games this year, or 27.3%.

The Broncos, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 52.7% of the time while running 47.3%.

Wilson is No. 20 in the NFL averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (2,199 total yards passing).

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all 11 games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has 91.3% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (21).

Wilson accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 50 of his total 319 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Texans

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-118)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (63.6%) out of 11 opportunities.

Wilson has rushed for a touchdown once this season in 11 games played.

He has 11 red zone carries for 22.9% of the team share (his team runs on 49% of its plays in the red zone).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 13-for-22 / 134 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-35 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 24-for-29 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-19 / 114 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 194 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

