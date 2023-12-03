Will Samaje Perine pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Denver Broncos play the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Perine has 173 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 36 carries, with one touchdown.

Perine also has 33 receptions for 337 yards (30.6 per game).

Perine has one rushing touchdown in 11 games.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0

