How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
Gaziantep FK versus Kasimpasa Istanbul is a game to see on a Sunday Super Lig schedule that has plenty of thrilling matchups.
We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Super Lig action right here. Check out the links below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs Gaziantep FK
Gaziantep FK makes the trip to take on Kasimpasa Istanbul at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- Favorite: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+120)
- Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+225)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor
Kayserispor travels to match up with Trabzonspor at Medical Park Arena in Trabzon.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Trabzonspor (-135)
- Underdog: Kayserispor (+350)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Besiktas
Besiktas makes the trip to match up with MKE Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Favorite: Besiktas (+115)
- Underdog: MKE Ankaragucu (+235)
- Draw: (+245)
