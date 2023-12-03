Best Bets, Odds for the Texans vs. Broncos Game – Week 13
The Denver Broncos (6-5) take a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the Houston Texans (6-5) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at NRG Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.
When is Texans vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Texans favored by three, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (5.3 points).
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Texans a 63.0% chance to win.
- The Texans have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).
- Houston has played as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Broncos have been underdogs in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.
- Denver has a record of 2-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +142 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Houston (-3)
- The Texans are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Houston has not covered a spread (0-2) when they are at least 3-point favorites.
- The Broncos are 4-6-1 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Denver owns an ATS record of 2-2.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47)
- The two teams average a combined 1.1 fewer points per game, 45.9 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 47 points.
- The Texans and the Broncos have seen their opponents average a combined 0.4 fewer points per game than the point total of 47 set for this outing.
- Four of the Texans' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).
- The Broncos have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).
Devin Singletary Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 13.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|11
|44.5
|2
|10.3
|0
Russell Wilson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|199.9
|20
|24.2
|1
