Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 4?
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal when the Seattle Kraken take on the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Tanev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
- Tanev's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|3:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Away
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
