Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The Boston Celtics (15-4) are favored (-4.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (240.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 239.4
- The Celtics have had less success against the spread than the Pacers this year, recording an ATS record of 10-9-0, as opposed to the 10-8-0 mark of the Pacers.
- As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Indiana is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 8-7 ATS record Boston racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.
- Indiana and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 88.9% of the time this season (16 out of 18). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (nine out of 19).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 14-4, a better mark than the Pacers have put up (5-3) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics have a top-five defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 107.4 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank eighth with 116.7 points scored per contest.
- Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.
- When it comes to assists, the Celtics are putting up just 24.8 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).
- Boston, who is 13th in the league with 13.2 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.
- The Celtics sport a 36.5% three-point percentage this year (14th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 15.6 treys per contest (second-best).
Pacers Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Pacers are the best team in the league (128.8 points per game). But defensively they are the worst (125.9 points allowed per game).
- On the glass, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (39.4 per game). It is 10th in rebounds allowed (42.9 per game).
- With 30.3 assists per game, the Pacers are best in the league.
- With 12.4 turnovers committed per game and 13.6 turnovers forced, Indiana is seventh and 17th in the NBA, respectively.
- The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).
