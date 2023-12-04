The Seattle Kraken, with Eeli Tolvanen, will be in action Monday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. If you're considering a wager on Tolvanen against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In five of 25 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tolvanen has recorded a point in a game 13 times this year over 25 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Tolvanen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tolvanen has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 1 16 Points 2 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.