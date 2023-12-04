Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Idaho County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John Bosco Academy at Salmon River High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Riggins, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.