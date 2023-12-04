On Monday at 7:30 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Jared McCann going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

In 10 of 25 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 2-0 11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 19:03 Away L 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:12 Away L 4-3 11/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-1 11/22/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:37 Home W 7-1 11/20/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:28 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3 11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

