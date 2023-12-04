The Seattle Kraken, with Jordan Eberle, take the ice Monday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Eberle's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jordan Eberle vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Eberle Season Stats Insights

Eberle has averaged 15:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In three of 22 games this season, Eberle has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eberle has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Eberle has an assist in eight of 22 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eberle's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Eberle Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 2 12 Points 1 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

