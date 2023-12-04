Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kootenai County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Kootenai County, Idaho. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kootenai County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Genesis Preparatory Academy at Priest River Lamanna High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Priest River, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coeur d'Alene High School at Moscow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Moscow, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake City High School at Mullan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Mullan, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Post Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Post Falls, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
