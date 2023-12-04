The injury report for the Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) ahead of their game against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) currently includes two players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jaden Schwartz C Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Chris Wideman D Out Back Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body

Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken rank 23rd in the NHL with 67 goals scored (2.7 per game).

It has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential at -18.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

Montreal gives up 3.5 goals per game (85 total), which ranks 29th in the NHL.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -19.

Kraken vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6.5

