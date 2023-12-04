The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) -- who've lost four in a row -- visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

The Kraken matchup with the Canadiens can be seen on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Kraken vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 85 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in NHL action in goals against.

The Kraken's 67 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Oliver Bjorkstrand 25 7 13 20 10 13 33.3% Vince Dunn 25 3 16 19 14 12 - Eeli Tolvanen 25 6 10 16 10 7 37.5% Jared McCann 25 11 5 16 8 5 53.1% Jaden Schwartz 23 8 7 15 6 14 61.4%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 85 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 26th in the league.

The Canadiens' 66 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Canadiens have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 25 goals during that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players