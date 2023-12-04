The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6) are favored on the road (-155 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3, +125 moneyline odds). The outing on Monday starts at 7:30 PM ET from Bell Centre on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline



Kraken vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Seattle's 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

In the seven times this season the Kraken have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 3-4 in those games.

The Canadiens have been listed as the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Seattle has been a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

Montreal has won four of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 7-2-1 6.3 2.80 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.80 3.40 5 13.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.4 2.50 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.50 3.70 2 6.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

