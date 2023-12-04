Vince Dunn and Cole Caufield are two of the best players to watch when the Seattle Kraken meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Seattle, Oliver Bjorkstrand has 20 points in 25 games (seven goals, 13 assists).

Dunn has picked up 19 points (0.8 per game), scoring three goals and adding 16 assists.

Eeli Tolvanen's 16 points this season are via six goals and 10 assists.

Joey Daccord (3-4-5) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a key offensive option for Montreal, with 20 points this season, as he has recorded seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games.

Montreal's Caufield has posted 19 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 18.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a 2-3-0 record this season, with an .886 save percentage (51st in the league). In 5 games, he has 147 saves, and has given up 19 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Kraken vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 29th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 23rd 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.54 26th 18th 30.4 Shots 28.4 28th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 33.9 30th 15th 20.99% Power Play % 16.85% 23rd 23rd 75.68% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

