Kraken vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:46 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6, on a four-game losing streak) visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) at Bell Centre. The game on Monday, December 4 begins at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.
Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-155)
|Canadiens (+125)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won three of their seven games when favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).
- Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Kraken have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.
- Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 25 games this season.
Kraken vs Canadiens Additional Info
Kraken vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|67 (24th)
|Goals
|66 (26th)
|85 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|85 (26th)
|17 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|15 (16th)
|18 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|24 (30th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 3-4-3 overall.
- Seattle hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Kraken are ranked 24th in the league with 67 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.
- On defense, the Kraken have conceded 85 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-18) ranks them 28th in the NHL.
