The Seattle Kraken (8-11-6, on a four-game losing streak) visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-3) at Bell Centre. The game on Monday, December 4 begins at 7:30 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+.

Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won three of their seven games when favored on the moneyline this season (42.9%).

Seattle has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Kraken have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.

Seattle and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 25 games this season.

Kraken vs Canadiens Additional Info

Kraken vs. Canadiens Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 67 (24th) Goals 66 (26th) 85 (26th) Goals Allowed 85 (26th) 17 (13th) Power Play Goals 15 (16th) 18 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (30th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 3-4-3 overall.

Seattle hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Kraken and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Kraken are ranked 24th in the league with 67 goals this season, an average of 2.7 per contest.

On defense, the Kraken have conceded 85 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 26th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (-18) ranks them 28th in the NHL.

