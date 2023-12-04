Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nicholas Suzuki and others in the Seattle Kraken-Montreal Canadiens matchup at Bell Centre on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Canadiens Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Bjorkstrand, who has scored 20 points in 25 games (seven goals and 13 assists).

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 5 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 1 1 9 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 1 3 4 2

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Vince Dunn has three goals and 16 assists to total 19 points (0.8 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 0 0 0 1

Eeli Tolvanen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Eeli Tolvanen's 16 points this season have come via six goals and 10 assists.

Tolvanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Senators Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Canucks Nov. 24 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 22 2 1 3 3

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Suzuki is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 20 points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 13 assists in 24 games (playing 20:38 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 1 1 2 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 0 0 0 1

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Cole Caufield is one of the impact players on offense for Montreal with 19 total points (0.8 per game), with seven goals and 12 assists in 24 games.

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Red Wings Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Nov. 30 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 29 1 0 1 3 at Kings Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 24 1 1 2 6

