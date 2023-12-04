Matthew Beniers and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Beniers' props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Beniers vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:30 per game on the ice, is -16.

Beniers has a goal in four of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 25 games this season, Beniers has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 25 games this season, Beniers has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Beniers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-19) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 2 12 Points 2 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

