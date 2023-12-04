Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Owyhee County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Owyhee County, Idaho, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Owyhee County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Parma High School at Marsing High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 4
- Location: Marsing, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
