Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Payette County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Payette County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Payette County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Plymouth High School at Council High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 4
- Location: Council, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
