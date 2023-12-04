Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shoshone County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Shoshone County, Idaho, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shoshone County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake City High School at Mullan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 4
- Location: Mullan, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.