The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Vince Dunn score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

  • Dunn has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Dunn has picked up one goal and seven assists on the power play.
  • Dunn averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 2-0
11/30/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 4-3
11/24/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 25:09 Home L 5-1
11/22/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 7-1
11/20/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:22 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:05 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 22:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:34 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:53 Home L 5-1

Kraken vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

