Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will play the Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Dunn in the Kraken-Canadiens game? Use our stats and information below.

Vince Dunn vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Dunn Season Stats Insights

Dunn has averaged 23:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Dunn has a goal in three of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dunn has a point in 14 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 25 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dunn has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dunn Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 85 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 2 19 Points 2 3 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

