Yanni Gourde will be in action when the Seattle Kraken and Montreal Canadiens play on Monday at Bell Centre, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Gourde? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Yanni Gourde vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In four of 25 games this season, Gourde has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gourde has a point in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 25 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Gourde goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Gourde having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 85 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 25 Games 2 11 Points 3 4 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

