Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Ada County, Idaho today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Ada County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Capital High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgevue High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverstone International School at Compass Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
