Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Bannock County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blackfoot High School at Pocatello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Preston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.