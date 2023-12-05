We have high school basketball action in Bannock County, Idaho today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blackfoot High School at Pocatello High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5

7:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Pocatello, ID

Pocatello, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Preston High School