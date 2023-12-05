Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bingham County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Bingham County, Idaho, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bingham County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blackfoot High School at Pocatello High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Pocatello, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Declo High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Firth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aberdeen High School at Grace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Grace, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.