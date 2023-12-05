The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Boise County, Idaho today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boise County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Idaho City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5

7:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Idaho City, ID

Idaho City, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilder High School at Horseshoe Bend High School