How to Watch Boise State vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Boise State vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
Boise State Stats Insights
- The Broncos make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
- Boise State has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
- The Broncos are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 219th.
- The 68.4 points per game the Broncos put up are 11.7 more points than the Mean Green allow (56.7).
- When Boise State puts up more than 56.7 points, it is 4-2.
Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Boise State played better when playing at home last season, posting 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Broncos ceded 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (70.5).
- At home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (34%).
Boise State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|VCU
|W 65-61
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/26/2023
|Butler
|L 70-56
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 63-60
|Mountain America Center
|12/5/2023
|North Texas
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/9/2023
|Western Oregon
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwestern State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
