The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Boise State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).

Boise State has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.

The Broncos are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 219th.

The 68.4 points per game the Broncos put up are 11.7 more points than the Mean Green allow (56.7).

When Boise State puts up more than 56.7 points, it is 4-2.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Boise State played better when playing at home last season, posting 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game on the road.

In home games, the Broncos ceded 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (70.5).

At home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule