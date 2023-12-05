The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Boise State vs. North Texas Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
  • TV: Stadium
Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos make 41.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.0%).
  • Boise State has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.0% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 219th.
  • The 68.4 points per game the Broncos put up are 11.7 more points than the Mean Green allow (56.7).
  • When Boise State puts up more than 56.7 points, it is 4-2.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Boise State played better when playing at home last season, posting 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.7 per game on the road.
  • In home games, the Broncos ceded 9.8 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (70.5).
  • At home, Boise State averaged 0.8 more treys per game (8.3) than in road games (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (34%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 VCU W 65-61 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Butler L 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 63-60 Mountain America Center
12/5/2023 North Texas - ExtraMile Arena
12/9/2023 Western Oregon - ExtraMile Arena
12/12/2023 Northwestern State - ExtraMile Arena

