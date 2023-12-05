The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Boise State Broncos (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The contest airs on MW Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. North Texas matchup.

Boise State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boise State vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 126.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 125.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Boise State has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Broncos games have hit the over.

North Texas has covered four times in six games with a spread this year.

The Mean Green and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Boise State is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (82nd in the country) compared to its computer ranking (80th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.