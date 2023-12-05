Tuesday's game between the Boise State Broncos (4-3) and the North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at ExtraMile Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Boise State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Boise State vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Boise State vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 68, North Texas 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-5.5)

Boise State (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 130.8

Boise State has compiled a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while North Texas is 4-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Broncos are 2-4-0 and the Mean Green are 4-2-0.

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 296th in college basketball while allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 102nd in college basketball) and have a +8 scoring differential overall.

Boise State pulls down 32.7 rebounds per game (201st in college basketball) while conceding 31.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Boise State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3. It shoots 27.5% from deep while its opponents hit 29.8% from long range.

The Broncos record 90.8 points per 100 possessions (256th in college basketball), while giving up 89.3 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

Boise State wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 10.7 (94th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.

