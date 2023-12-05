The North Texas Mean Green (5-2) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Boise State Broncos (4-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at ExtraMile Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 123.5.

Boise State vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -5.5 123.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State and its opponents have combined to score more than 123.5 points in four of six games this season.

Boise State has an average point total of 135.7 in its games this year, 12.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice in six opportunities this season.

Boise State has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Broncos have played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Boise State.

Boise State vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 123.5 % of Games Over 123.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 4 66.7% 68.4 139.1 67.3 124 137.5 North Texas 4 66.7% 70.7 139.1 56.7 124 127.0

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos record 11.7 more points per game (68.4) than the Mean Green allow (56.7).

When Boise State scores more than 56.7 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Boise State vs. North Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 2-4-0 0-1 2-4-0 North Texas 4-2-0 1-0 4-2-0

Boise State vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State North Texas 14-1 Home Record 14-2 5-6 Away Record 10-3 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

