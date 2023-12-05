Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonner County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Bonner County, Idaho? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bonner County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sandpoint High School at Coeur d'Alene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Coeur d Alene, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.