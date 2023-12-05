Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Bonneville County, Idaho today? We've got you covered.
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rigby High School at Bonneville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Idaho Falls, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Idaho Falls High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Rexburg, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
