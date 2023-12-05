Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Canyon County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Canyon County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Capital High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Nampa, ID
- Conference: Southern Idaho Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilder High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Vision Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Caldwell, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgevue High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Meridian, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
