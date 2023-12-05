There is high school basketball action in Canyon County, Idaho today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Canyon County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Capital High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5

7:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Nampa, ID

Nampa, ID Conference: Southern Idaho Conference

Southern Idaho Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilder High School at Horseshoe Bend High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5

7:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Horseshoe Bend, ID

Horseshoe Bend, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Vision Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5

7:30 PM MT on December 5 Location: Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgevue High School at Rocky Mountain High School