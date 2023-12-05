Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caribou County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Caribou County, Idaho today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Caribou County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aberdeen High School at Grace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Grace, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
