Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cassia County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Cassia County, Idaho today? We have the information below.
Cassia County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Declo High School at Firth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Firth, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
