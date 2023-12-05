Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Franklin County, Idaho today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Preston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 5
- Location: Preston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.