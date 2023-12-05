Giannis Antetokounmpo will hope to make a difference for the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Antetokounmpo posted 32 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in a 132-121 win against the Hawks.

In this article we will break down Antetokounmpo's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 29.9 30.9 Rebounds 11.5 10.8 12.0 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.0 PRA -- 45.6 48.9 PR -- 40.7 42.9 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 20.4% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

The Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Conceding 105.5 points per contest, the Knicks are the best squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Knicks have allowed 40.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

Allowing 24.5 assists per game, the Knicks are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Knicks give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 36 22 8 6 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.