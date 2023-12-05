Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Gooding County, Idaho today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gooding County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sun Valley Community School at Hagerman

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on December 5
  • Location: Hagerman, ID
  • Conference: Sawtooth
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.