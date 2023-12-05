Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Idaho County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Idaho County, Idaho, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Idaho County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prairie High School at Lapwai High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 5
- Location: Lapwai, ID
- Conference: White Pine Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
