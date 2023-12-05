The Idaho Vandals (4-4) take on the Pacific Tigers (4-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+



Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

In games Idaho shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Vandals sit at 199th.

The Vandals record 74.3 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 74.9 the Tigers give up.

When Idaho puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 3-0.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Idaho fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.2 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game in away games.

The Vandals gave up 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).

Idaho sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.5% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule