How to Watch Idaho vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Idaho Vandals (4-4) take on the Pacific Tigers (4-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Idaho vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho Stats Insights
- The Vandals make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- In games Idaho shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Vandals sit at 199th.
- The Vandals record 74.3 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 74.9 the Tigers give up.
- When Idaho puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 3-0.
Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Idaho fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.2 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game in away games.
- The Vandals gave up 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).
- Idaho sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.5% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Idaho Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UCSD
|W 73-70
|Redhawk Center
|11/29/2023
|Denver
|L 67-65
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Cal Poly
|W 85-70
|ICCU Arena
|12/5/2023
|Pacific
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
