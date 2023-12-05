The Idaho Vandals (4-4) take on the Pacific Tigers (4-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

  • The Vandals make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • In games Idaho shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Vandals sit at 199th.
  • The Vandals record 74.3 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 74.9 the Tigers give up.
  • When Idaho puts up more than 74.9 points, it is 3-0.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Idaho fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.2 points per game, compared to 69.3 per game in away games.
  • The Vandals gave up 69.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.5).
  • Idaho sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.5% points better than it averaged on the road (6.1 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 UCSD W 73-70 Redhawk Center
11/29/2023 Denver L 67-65 ICCU Arena
12/2/2023 Cal Poly W 85-70 ICCU Arena
12/5/2023 Pacific - ICCU Arena
12/9/2023 @ Utah Tech - Burns Arena
12/17/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

