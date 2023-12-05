Tuesday's game that pits the Idaho Vandals (4-4) versus the Pacific Tigers (4-5) at ICCU Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Idaho, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 5.

The game has no set line.

Idaho vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Idaho vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 74, Pacific 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Idaho (-5.6)

Idaho (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

Idaho has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Pacific is 1-8-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Vandals are 4-2-0 and the Tigers are 2-7-0.

Idaho Performance Insights

The Vandals average 74.3 points per game (201st in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per contest (145th in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The 32.8 rebounds per game Idaho averages rank 199th in the nation, and are 1.8 more than the 31.0 its opponents grab per contest.

Idaho hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball) while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc (229th in college basketball). It is making 1.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 34.0%.

The Vandals average 95.9 points per 100 possessions (154th in college basketball), while allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions (188th in college basketball).

Idaho and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Vandals commit 11.5 per game (156th in college basketball) and force 11.6 (223rd in college basketball play).

