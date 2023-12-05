The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • TV: MW Network

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (46.5%).
  • Idaho State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bengals rank 269th.
  • The Bengals average 7.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (76.9).
  • When it scores more than 76.9 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho State scored 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
  • At home, the Bengals conceded 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Idaho State made fewer treys away (7.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (36.6%) too.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Campbell W 69-55 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Pepperdine L 77-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 Lindenwood W 76-70 Holt Arena
12/5/2023 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

