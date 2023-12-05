The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: MW Network

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (46.5%).

Idaho State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bengals rank 269th.

The Bengals average 7.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (76.9).

When it scores more than 76.9 points, Idaho State is 2-0.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho State scored 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.

At home, the Bengals conceded 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Beyond the arc, Idaho State made fewer treys away (7.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (36.6%) too.

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule