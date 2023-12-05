How to Watch Idaho State vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Save Mart Center. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: MW Network
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (46.5%).
- Idaho State is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Bengals rank 269th.
- The Bengals average 7.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (76.9).
- When it scores more than 76.9 points, Idaho State is 2-0.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho State scored 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 away.
- At home, the Bengals conceded 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- Beyond the arc, Idaho State made fewer treys away (7.4 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.0%) than at home (36.6%) too.
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Campbell
|W 69-55
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|L 77-62
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 76-70
|Holt Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
