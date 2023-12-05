The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Save Mart Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Idaho State matchup in this article.

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Fresno State (-9.5) 130.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Fresno State (-9.5) 131.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Idaho State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bengals have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Fresno State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Bulldogs' five games this season have hit the over.

