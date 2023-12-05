Idaho State vs. Fresno State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Fresno State Bulldogs (3-4) will try to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Idaho State Bengals (4-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Save Mart Center. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Idaho State matchup in this article.
Idaho State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Idaho State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Idaho State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-9.5)
|130.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-9.5)
|131.5
|-550
|+390
Idaho State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Idaho State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bengals have not covered the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Fresno State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Bulldogs' five games this season have hit the over.
